Police Attaches Vehicle Under UAPA In Central Kashmir's Budgam

In a statement, the police said that seized vehicle, an Innova bearing Registration No. JK01AT-7604, Engine No. EG4HJ17B4979, and Chassis No. MD626EG40J1H49448, was linked to a terror module and in possession of Mudasir Ahmad Rather, resident of Kantbagh Kralpora, Budgam. The seizure was executed under section 25 of the UAP Act in FIR No. 151/2024, registered under the provisions of PS Chadoora.

This action underscores the zero-tolerance policy of the Budgam Police in countering terrorism and dismantling its support structures.

Law enforcement agencies reaffirm their commitment to eradicating terrorism and urge the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and security in the region, reads the statement.

