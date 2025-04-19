403
AAFT Hosts Inspiring Workshop And Documentary Screening With Italian Sports Icon Paolo Venturini
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), in collaboration with the Indo-Italy Film and Cultural Forum, organized a special workshop and documentary screening featuring acclaimed Italian police officer and endurance athlete Paolo Venturini at Marwah Studios.
The session was attended by students of Mass Communication and Journalism, who were captivated by the screening of a powerful documentary showcasing Paolo Venturini's international achievements, including his record-setting endurance run at Ladakh, one of the highest and most challenging terrains for human rehabilitation on Earth.
Following the screening, an engaging Q&A session allowed students to interact directly with Paolo Venturini, who shared insights into his training, discipline, and experiences as a global sports personality and police officer.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, commended Paolo's extraordinary journey and emphasized the importance of such inspirational figures in motivating youth.“At AAFT, we believe in holistic learning, and bringing real-life heroes to our students bridges the gap between classroom theory and the real world,” said Dr. Marwah.
As a gesture of honor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Paolo Venturini with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT, acknowledging his outstanding achievements and contributions to international sports and cultural exchange.
The event concluded on a high note, fostering a spirit of international camaraderie and personal excellence among the students.
