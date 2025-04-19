Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region

2025-04-19 01:02:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance pilots from the 4th Border Guard Detachment have successfully destroyed three Russian positions in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones.

The State Border Guard Service reported this strike and shared a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

In addition to the destroyed positions, three vehicles and two Russian communication antennas were also damaged.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy three enemy IFVs attempting to cross Oskil River near Dvorichna

As reported, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine have exceeded 938,970.

