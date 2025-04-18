Beijing Review: Redefining Studying Abroad In A Changing World

Themed Quality, Trust and Safety: For the Sustainable Development of International Education, the forum highlighted shifting trends in global education and student mobility.

The CSAF was held in conjunction with the 30th China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET), which took place across Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Guangzhou from April 11 to 20. The events were organized by the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE) and brought together educational institutions from around the world.

Since the launch of CIEET in 1999 and CSAF in 2004, the events have served as platforms for international institutions to connect with Chinese students and build stronger educational links.

At the forum, Xu Qingsen, Vice Minister of Education, reaffirmed China's commitment to "high-quality educational exchange" and two-way mobility. "We will improve our services for students going abroad, while attracting more international students to study in China. This forms the foundation of strong civic ties between nations," he said.

Forum guests also called for stronger ties through education. Maria Fasli, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Essex, the UK, emphasized that "no single country can solve today's global challenges alone," calling on graduates to become globally minded citizens.

The blue book, produced by a panel of over 30 experts who assessed 28 countries across multiple dimensions, revealed a growing diversification in destination and degree program choices among Chinese students.

Though the U.S. still ranked first in education quality and student employability, it failed to make the top 10 in terms of safety, and ranked only ninth in trust and openness.

The blue book highlighted mounting concerns with geopolitical tensions, restrictive academic policies and frequent safety reminders, which were cited as critical risk factors. On April 9, China's Ministry of Education issued an overseas study alert advising students to assess security risks when considering studies in certain U.S. states. The move came after the state of Ohio passed legislation restricting educational ties with Chinese institutions.

In addition to traditional destinations such as the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia, this year's exhibition attracted universities from 24 other countries and regions, including several participants from Belt and Road Initiative countries including Kazakhstan, Hungary and Poland, with Ecuador and Viet Nam making their debuts. In total, 246 institutions took part in the events, which together hosted nearly 450 pavilions.

One student, Chen Bi, told Yangcheng Evening News she chose a one-year master's program in accounting at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, Kazakhstan. "It only costs a third of what I'd pay in Europe, and there's no language or GPA requirement," she said.

For Chen, who was recently laid off, the program offers both a breather and a stepping stone toward future employment back in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where local governments offer incentives for returnees with degrees from overseas institutions.

Yet non-traditional destinations come with trade-offs. According to Yangcheng Evening News, many employers remain unfamiliar with lesser-known universities, which may disadvantage graduates in a competitive job market.

At the forum, Wang Daquan, Director of the CSCSE, said the employment consulting services CSCSE offers aim to bridge the gap between returnees and employers, noting over 310,000 students and 1,700 companies are already using the consulting platform.

"Students today seek more than a diploma. They want skills, cultural literacy and global perspective," Wang said during a press conference ahead of the forum.

CSCSE has also launched a Global Study Mobility Alliance, co-founded by 20 Chinese and international universities, and announced two new initiatives: Study Tours in China and Study Tours Around the World, aimed at fostering cross-cultural skills through short-term exchanges.

