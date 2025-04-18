Al Balooshi, Ahli Shine In Round Two Of Qatar Off-Road Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Veteran rider Mohammad Al Balooshi stole the spotlight in Round 2 of the Qatar Off-Road Championship, powering through the Sealine desert to clinch first place in Class 1 after a gripping contest among 30 skilled bikers.

The Emirati rider's experience and speed proved decisive as he outpaced Michael Anderson, who came second, and Alex McInnes, who completed the podium in third.

In Class 2, Abdulaziz Ahli emerged victorious with a confident ride, fending off a strong challenge from Mansoor S. Al Suwaidi, who finished second.

Nasser Alabdulla secured third place in a competitive field. Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) presented the trophies to the winners.