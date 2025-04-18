403
Chinese PM Calls for Enhanced Market Expectations
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has underlined the need to enhance public expectations and coordinate actions to tackle risks and challenges while promoting high-quality development.
Speaking during a State Council study session on Thursday, which was also attended by Vice Premiers He Lifeng and Zhang Guoqing, along with State Councilor Wu Zhenglong, Li stressed the importance of managing the balance between supply and demand. He highlighted that managing and guiding expectations should be central to macroeconomic policy.
He urged that government policies must be precisely crafted to resolve specific issues, with careful timing to help shape positive market sentiment.
Li further noted the significance of maintaining clear communication with the market to ensure that policies genuinely serve the needs of the public and businesses. He advocated for faster implementation of key strategies and reforms, the cultivation of stable and transparent market expectations, and stronger protection of the lawful rights and interests of all types of businesses.
