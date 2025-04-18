403
US Briefs NATO On Proposed Peace Deal On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 18 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the phone on Friday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to brief him on the peace proposal presented yesterday to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials.
US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, the Secretary expressed President Trump's and the United States' hopes that this proposal will be accepted and will lead to a durable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
The Secretary stressed, while our nation has been committed to helping end the war, if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon, the United States will step back from efforts to broker peace. (end)
