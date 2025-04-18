403
Kuwait Wins Gold, Silver Medals In 6Th Asian Athletics Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIAYDH, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti champion Mohammad Al-Duaij won on Friday the gold medal in the high jump competition at the sixth Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
The Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that Al-Duaij achieved the gold after scoring a height of 2.005 meters.
Additionally, Kuwaiti champion Abdullatif Faisal snagged the silver medal in the 800-meter dash, after recording a time of 1 minute and 53.33 seconds. (end)
