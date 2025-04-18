403
Kuwaiti Gymnast Wins Gold, Silver Medals In Luxembourg Open '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Gymnastics Federation announced on Friday that national team player Abdullah Behbehani earned gold and silver medals in the Luxembourg Open 2025.
He won the gold in the individual parallel bars competition, and won the silver in the individual jumping table competition, said the federation in a statement.
Kuwait Gymnastics Federation Secretary General, Abdul Latif Murad said that Behbehani's participation in the tourney is part of preparation set by the Federation alongside the Kuwait Olympic Committee to participate in other official championships across the world.
He added that the one-year preparation plan includes the athlete going through training camps and participating in international tourneys to increase his performance and experience with all gymnastics equipment.
Murad praised Behbehani's performance and skill, thanking the Public Authority for Sports and the Kuwait Olympic Committee for their support. (end)
