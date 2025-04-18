Weather Alert! Rains In Delhi, Hyderabad And Bengaluru Bring Relief From Scorching Heat Check Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heavy rains in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Friday brought a much needed relief from the intense summer heat. Several parts of Punjab also received showers leading to a slight dip in the mercury.

In Bengaluru, heavy rains delayed the highly anticipated toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Delhi rains: Partly cloudy skies, drizzle likely

Delhi finally got the much-needed breather after heavy rains lashed Connaught Place, and other parts of the national capital on Friday evening.

On Friday, April 18, Delhi experienced a scorching day with the maximum temperature reaching 41°C, which is 4.2°C above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 25.6°C, also 4°C above normal.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies, on Saturday, April 19, with the possibility of very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms accompanied by strong winds, stated India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hyderabad rains: IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in multiple areas of Hyderabad, leading to water logging and traffic congestion. Videos from the Nizam Law College area in Basheer Bagh, also showed uprooted trees, slowing down traffic.

Hyderabad weather forecast

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Hyderabad, cautioning residents to stay prepared over the next 3–4 days.

The districts under alert are: Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Bengaluru rains: IPL match toss delayed; clear skies likely

Cricket fans were in for a disappointment after heavy rains in Bengaluru delayed the toss for the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings.

Bengaluru weather forecast

Bengaluru has already been reeling under heavy rains for the past few weeks. However, from Sunday, April 20, the weather in Bengaluru is expected to gradually clear, with partly cloudy skies likely to prevail through at least Tuesday, April 23. Although conditions will turn drier, temperatures are expected to stay steady, with daytime highs around 33°C and nighttime lows near 21°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current maximum temperatures are slightly below the seasonal average of 34°C, while minimum temperatures remain on par with typical levels for this time of year.