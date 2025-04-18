End Of An Era: Tens Of Thousands Bid Adieu To Agha Syed Baqir

Agha Baqir, the most prominent member of the Agha dynasty of Budgam, had been unwell for some time. As his health deteriorated, he was admitted to SMHS Hospital, where he breathed his last around 1 a.m. on Friday.

A Sea of Mourners

In a rare display of unity and sorrow, tens of thousands from across the Kashmir Valley-transcending sectarian and political divides-gathered in Budgam to offer funeral prayers. His son, Agha Syed Ahmed, led the prayers, and the revered scholar was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid scenes of deep mourning.

A Life Devoted to Knowledge and Spirituality

Known for his profound scholarship, eloquent oratory, and significant contributions to Islamic literature, Agha Baqir had served the community since 1982, following the death of his father, Agha Syed Yusuf.

He began his religious education at Babul Ilm in Budgam and later pursued higher theological studies at the Hawza Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq, one of the world's most prestigious centers of Shia scholarship. He also served as the representative of Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani in Kashmir.

A scholar of remarkable intellect and humility, Agha Baqir remained above political affiliations, dedicating his life to faith, ethics, and public service.

“He never aligned with any political party or ideology,” recalled one mourner.“His focus remained steadfastly on faith, humanity, and selfless service. He believed religious leadership should remain untouched by political entanglements.”

Shops Shut, Streets Silent

As a mark of respect, a complete shutdown was observed in Budgam and several Shia-majority areas of Srinagar. Shops and businesses remained closed, black flags were hoisted in mourning, and the usually bustling streets wore a somber silence.

Tributes Pour In

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah , who attended the funeral, expressed his deep sorrow:

“The immense crowd is testament to the love and respect he commanded. His contributions to religious thought, social harmony, and community service will be remembered with great reverence.”

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq , Kashmir's chief cleric, said:

“His passing is a significant loss to the religious and scholarly circles of Jammu & Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and followers and pray Allah grants him the highest place in Jannah.”

MP Ruhullah Mehdi , a family member, offered an emotional tribute:

“Allama Agha Syed Baqir was an Islamic scholar of rare brilliance, deeply versed in theology and jurisprudence. With his demise, we have lost the last living link to our family's rich scholarly heritage.”

Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari , a noted Shia leader, stated:

“He didn't just preach religion-he lived it. His life was a reflection of Islamic values, integrity, and devotion.”

Molvi Imran Reza Ansari , leader of the Peoples Conference, said:

“Today we mourn not just a religious figure but a man whose integrity, humility, and commitment to truth earned him admiration from all quarters.”

Legacy of Wisdom and Solace

Oral historian Ilyas Rizvi remarked:

“Agha Baqir's Dewankhan was a sanctuary for seekers of truth. He welcomed those burdened with spiritual or philosophical questions, offering clarity through calm and reasoned counsel. Unlike many traditional clerics, his appeal transcended boundaries-he drew scholars, students, and skeptics alike.”

A devoted scholar of Al-Ghadeer, Agha Baqir spent years in secluded research, far from the clamor of material life. His home was a beacon of wisdom and reflection.

Ghulam Ali Gulzar , intellectual and writer, said:

“He had a deep understanding of Iqbal's philosophy. His ability to dissect the poetry of Hafiz and Rumi would reveal layers of meaning few could grasp. His writings, judgments, and sermons reflect an unmatched blend of passion and scholarship.”

Final Words from Family

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, family member and prominent Shia leader Agha Syed Hadi said:

“Even in death, Agha Sahab's message remains clear-religion must unite, not divide. His passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. Despite political and ideological differences, people came together to pay their respects. His legacy transcends every boundary.”

Ayatollah Sistani Sends Condolence

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, revered Shia religious authority based in Najaf, Iraq, has expressed sorrow over the demise of the esteemed Kashmiri scholar Agha Syed Muhammad Baqir.

In a condolence message issued on 19th Shawwal 1446 AH, Ayatollah Sistani offered prayers for the elevation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family, the people of Kashmir and the admirers of the late scholar.

Here is the Translation of the Message which was originally written in Persian.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return.

The news of the passing of the esteemed scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Hajj Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Mousavi Kashmiri (may Allah rest his soul in peace), has caused immense sorrow and grief.

That noble personality dedicated many years of his honorable life to the propagation of the true religion and service to the believers, enduring numerous hardships in this path.

We extend our heartfelt condolences on this great loss to all our faithful brothers and sisters in Kashmir, especially to the respected family members and the honorable admirers of the late departed.

We ask the Almighty God to elevate his rank in the hereafter and to grant his survivors beautiful patience and immense reward.

There is no power nor strength except with Allah, the Most High, the Most Great.

Pertinently, Agha Syed Muhammad Baqir Al-Mousavi passed away early on Friday after a brief spell of illness. He was 85.

