Heavy Rains, Hailstorm Hit Kashmir Parts Met Issues Fresh Warning

The fresh spell of inclement weather comes amid a yellow and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, warning of more intense rainfall and snowfall over the next three days.

According to the MeT Department, an active Western Disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir till April 21, bringing widespread light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches.

Peak intensity is expected between the night of April 18 and late night of April 19, with heavy precipitation likely in areas including Pir Panjal, Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass.

The advisory warns of strong winds (40–50 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph), thunderstorms, lightning, and the possibility of hailstorms. Disruption in surface transport, especially along Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh highways and other major hilly routes, is expected.

Authorities have also cautioned about landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, along with rising water levels in rivers and streams. Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas.

Farmers have been strongly advised to suspend all agricultural operations until the afternoon of April 21.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now