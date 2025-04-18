Number Of Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Rises To 112

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the morning Russian shelling has climbed to 112, including eight children.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of victims has increased again. Now there are 112 of them, including eight children,” Terekhov stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack occurred on the morning of April 18, when Russian forces launched three Iskander missiles at the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. One of the missiles detonated mid-air near a residential building, killing an elderly man and injuring dozens of residents. Earlier reports indicated 103 injuries.