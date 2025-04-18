UAE: New Multi-Sensory Art Attraction Opens In Abu Dhabi Today

A new multi-sensory art experience has opened today in the Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi. Opened near Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi , the neighbourhood also includes the Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Each artwork within the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi venue will evolve over time through the interplay of light, sound and movement.

Unlike traditional artworks, they are fluid, existing in a dynamic relationship with their environment, responding to guests' actions and natural environmental changes, creating a living, breathing art experience.

Spanning 17,000 square metres, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has been developed by the internationally acclaimed art collective teamLab, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The attraction will be open daily from 10am-7pm. Tickets are Dh150 for adults, Dh115 for youth (aged 13 to 17) and Dh50 for kids. Children under three can enter for free. Free buses are available from some locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For more details, visit the official website.

Comprising two distinct wet and dry areas, guests will be immersed in a series of mesmerising visuals, vibrant landscapes and interactive installations that dissolve the boundaries between art and audience. Every artwork offers an adaptive experience and ensures that each visitor experience is unique.

In the dry artwork area, visitors will encounter a variety of artworks that encourage interaction, where artworks respond to their movements and actions, creating a unique connection between guests and the artwork. As they move into the wet artwork area, guests will follow a dedicated walkway leading them into a realm filled with fluid, hands-on experiences that further deepen connection with the art.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also witnessed the inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a transformative multi-sensory art experience and cultural landmark in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the new attraction. Sharing a picture of the location from a helicopter, he said, "Excited to visit".

Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab, said:“The artworks in teamLab Phenomena do not exist independently but are created by the environment. Even if people immerse themselves physically into the artwork, the artwork will remain intact, capable of naturally restoring itself even if disrupted. However, when the environment is not sustained, the artwork will disappear. The boundaries of the artwork are ambiguous and continuous with the environment.