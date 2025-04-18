Indianola Wellness Campus: Naming Rights & Sponsorships Now Available

A corporate business will be able to put their logo on the IWC Buidling

- Heather Hulen | Executive Director IWCINDIANOLA, IA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Indianola Wellness Campus, a vital part of the Indianola community's health and recreation landscape, is now offering marqueee Naming Rights and Sponsorship opportunities for the first time. This initiative invites businesses and organizations to partner with a well-established facility that plays a key role in promoting wellness and community engagement throughout Indianola and Central Iowa.The City of Indianola is expanding on its relationship with SportsMan Solutions to lead the sponsorship and naming rights efforts for the Indianola Wellness Campus. SportsMan Solutions is based in Central Iowa and has a long-standing track record of helping municipalities like Indianola connect with community-minded sponsors to support public projects. Most notably, SportsMan played a key role in the development of the Gregg Young Auto Sports Campus-recognized as Warren County's 2024 Innovation of the Year-where they also secured all major sponsorships for the facility.The Wellness Campus will continue to serve as a central hub for health, wellness, and community connection. The facility offers businesses the chance to reach thousands of health-conscious individuals and families who prioritize active lifestyles and quality of life.Spanning just under 63,000 square feet, the Indianola Wellness Campus features a wide range of modern amenities designed to serve all ages and fitness levels. Some of its prominent features include a competition pool, a family-friendly recreation pool, an elevated walking track overlooking a full basketball gym, and a large indoor performance training area. These spaces support a year-round schedule of wellness programming, athletic training, and community events.In addition to enhancing brand visibility, sponsorships will serve as a meaningful way for businesses to invest and engage in in the long-term health of this community asset. Title Naming Rights and Community Level Sponsorships also play a vital role in helping offset the annual operating costs required to maintain and grow the high standards of service and programming at the Wellness Campus. This forward-thinking financial strategy ensures sustainability while deepening local business engagement.Executive Director Heather Hulen emphasized the value of strategic brand partnerships, stating,“We envision a collaborative relationship that drives mutual benefit and growth. This strategic partnership offers a chance to engage with our members, citizens, and visitors in meaningful ways, fostering a deeper connection between your brand and our community. Our state-of-the-art facility is situated in a thriving area of Indianola, experiencing rapid growth and development. This prime location ensures that your brand will benefit from enhanced visibility, reaching a targeted audience of health-conscious individuals and families who value wellness and quality of life.”Sponsorship packages include a range of branding opportunities-from naming rights of the overall campus and key facility areas, to community-level partnerships tailored to budget, interest and maximum engagement/exposure."We're proud to deepen our presence in Warren County and continue growing our partnership with the City of Indianola through the Indianola Wellness Campus,” said Ryan Patrick, VP of SportsMan Solutions.“When we were working on sponsorships for the Pickard Park outdoor fields, the IWC kept coming up in conversations. It was clear how much value this facility holds for the community-it's not just a wellness campus, it's a cornerstone of community life. There's real enthusiasm around it, and we're excited to help local and regional businesses become part of that storyBusinesses interested in learning more or scheduling a tour are encouraged to contact Ryan Patrick at .... Early interest is welcomed, as sponsorships will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

