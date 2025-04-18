Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon Violate Ceasefire Agreement

Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon Violate Ceasefire Agreement


2025-04-18 02:00:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: One person was killed and others injured on Friday in drone strikes carried out by Israeli aircraft targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the road in the Zahrani area, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Another drone targeted prefabricated rooms (caravans) in the town of Marjayoun.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27 last year, stipulated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The Lebanese government later extended the deadline to February 18, but Israeli forces have remained in five locations and continue to violate the ceasefire. Official Lebanese sources report over 2,000 breaches since the agreement's implementation.

Read Also
  • Aid to Gaza 'facing total collapse': 12 NGOs

MENAFN18042025000063011010ID1109446411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search