Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon Violate Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: One person was killed and others injured on Friday in drone strikes carried out by Israeli aircraft targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement.



According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the road in the Zahrani area, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Another drone targeted prefabricated rooms (caravans) in the town of Marjayoun.



The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27 last year, stipulated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within 60 days.



The Lebanese government later extended the deadline to February 18, but Israeli forces have remained in five locations and continue to violate the ceasefire. Official Lebanese sources report over 2,000 breaches since the agreement's implementation.

Aid to Gaza 'facing total collapse': 12 NGOs

