'White House Chronicle' To Air Episode On Mexico's Industrial Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Texas entrepreneur paints a picture of a future that works south of the border.

- Llewellyn KingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“White House Chronicle ,” the news and public affairs program, this week takes a look at the creativity and engineering prowess of Mexico. Viewers and listeners“will come away with a vision of a Mexico that works,” says the host and executive producer, Llewellyn King.On the broadcast, which hits the airwaves this weekend, King and Co-host Adam Clayton Powell III interview Texas entrepreneur Kevin Koym, CEO and founder of Tech Ranch Austin , a consulting firm which brings new entrepreneurial ventures to the market.Koym tells King and Powell that although his company has been able to help startups in 38 countries (including in Italy, Lithuania and South Korea ) to succeed, he has a special relationship with Mexico.He attributes this to his empathy for Mexico and his admiration for its culture and how it permeates Texas. Also, Koym says on the program, his first success with Tech Ranch Austin was a $250,000 contract with a Mexican bank 30 years ago. Since then, dozens of high-tech Mexican startups have been guided to success by Koym and his company.“”I'm not going to say Mexico doesn't have problems, but that is only part of the story,” Koym says.He talks about Tecnológico de Monterrey , Mexico's equivalent of MIT, which has educated scores of the country's excellent engineers and Mexico's early adoption of AI, particularly in its trucking industry which is“far more advanced than on this side of the border.”On Mexico's problems, Koym notes that the flow of drugs from Mexico is a result of the insatiable demand here and the contra flow of American guns into Mexico.On the upside, Mexico's 188-mile railroad across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, is a new source of hope and national pride.Originally built in 1907, it is now refurbished and carrying passengers and is to start carrying goods as an alternative to the Panama Canal. This, Koym says, has been more important as a source of national pride - a psychological tonic for the Mexican people.Another source of optimism and good feelings been the recently signed trading agreement with the European Union, which Koym believes will bring more manufacturing to Mexico and accelerate its exports to Europe.For years, Volkswagen and BMW have manufactured automobiles in Mexico. Koym believes the BMW plant in San Luis Potosi is larger than the one at the company's home base in Munich. VW has been manufacturing in Mexico since 1967 with a large facility in Puebla.“During the interview, I noted that Koym avoided direct mention of the current tariff battle with the Trump administration. But overall, he points to a rosy future in Mexico, a future that works,” King says.Koym is an engineer schooled in success: He started out working for Steve Jobs at NeXT and has been able to bring that sense of can-do to his clients around the globe, but especially south of the border.“Viva Mexico! A future that works,” King says.This episode of“White House Chronicle” begins airing on PBS and public, educational and government (PEG) cable access channels on Friday, April 18. It is also available on the“White House Chronicle” website . It will air four times on SiriusXM Radio's POTUS, Channel 124, on the weekend. A podcast with the audio is available on Apply, Spotify and other platforms.

