Shaurya Diwas: CM Nitish Reviews Preparations For Air Show In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday conducted an on-site review of preparations for the upcoming air show scheduled to be held on April 23 on Patna's J.P. Ganga Path in celebration of Shaurya Diwas.

This will be the first time Patna witnesses a grand aerial display by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

The air show venue has been set near Sabhyata Dwar, on the banks of the Ganga River, east of the J.P. Ganga Path underpass and in front of the Divisional Commissioner's Office.

Arrangements are being made for public viewing along the scenic stretch of J.P. Ganga Path, with seating areas being developed in front of Sabhyata Dwar.

During his inspection, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed officials to ensure tight security arrangements and efficient crowd management to accommodate the expected large turnout.

Emphasis was laid on maintaining safety and the smooth flow of traffic in the surrounding areas. The highlight of the Shaurya Diwas celebration will be the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's spectacular performance with 9 Hawk-132 jet planes.

The decision to organise the event was taken by the Bihar government as part of a series of commemorations marking the birth anniversary of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, the iconic hero of the 1857 revolt and a symbol of courage and resistance in India's freedom struggle.

On April 22, IAF will do the full-dress rehearsal of the air show. Students and college-goers will be specially invited to witness the rehearsal and get inspired by the Indian Air Force.

On April 23, an official air show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The timing of the air show on both days is from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The show will include a series of high-speed stunts and aerial formations, making it a historic and visually thrilling event for the people of Bihar.

The event underscores the government's efforts to promote patriotism and public engagement through grand cultural and military displays.

During the inspection, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Dr S. Siddharth, Chief Minister's Secretary Kumar Ravi, District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar and other senior officials were present.