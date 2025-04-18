FULTON BANK, N.A. ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR TWO $2,000 SCHOLARSHIPS

LANCASTER, Pa., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT ), today announced two $2,000 scholarship opportunities for local students studying in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields. The funds for the scholarships were raised by Fulton Bank, N.A.'s employee resource group, Women in Technology.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and demonstrate academic excellence.

Individuals who meet the following eligibility requirements may apply.



Currently resides in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia or Virginia (Fulton Bank, N.A.'s footprint).

Currently is a high school senior.

Accepted by and in the process of enrolling at an accredited two-to-four-year undergraduate degree program for the fall of the 2025/2026 academic school year.

Plans to major in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. NOTE: Children of active Fulton Financial Corporation and Fulton Bank, N.A. employees, Fulton Bank or Fulton Financial Directors or Fulton Bank Advisory Board members are not eligible for this scholarship opportunity.

To be considered for this year's scholarship award, completed applications, along with all appropriate supporting documentation, must be received by Friday, May 9, 2025. Applications received after this date or applications that do not include the required documents will be automatically disqualified from consideration. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified through email on or about May 30, 2025, and additional information will be provided at that time.

Click here to complete the application and review the full list of eligibility requirements or visit our website at Fultonbank/WITScholarship.

Application submissions and questions can be directed to: Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Women in Technology Employee Resource Group at [email protected] .

The Women in Technology Employee Resource Group is open to all interested employees, and its mission is to engage a network of professionals to inspire, educate and connect women working on both the technical and business sides of technology.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank, N.A. is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a more than $30 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank, N.A. offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, N.A., we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,400 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at . Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.