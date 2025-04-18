Good Friday Masses Held Across Churches In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 (IANS) For Christians in Kerala, Good Friday is a day of prayer that is not missed by even those who rarely attend the weekly Sunday mass and hence, churches across the state were crowded.

The highlight in all churches after the lengthy Good Friday service is the traditional 'kanji' (steaming hot gruel made with rice) that is eaten with pickle and a dish made of pulses by all the devout.

Every member returns home only after having this meal, prepared by the members of the church.

Christians in Kerala account for around 18 per cent of the 3.30 crore population but and belong to various denominations. The Catholics account for over 50 per cent of all Christians, and the remaining belong to the Syrian Orthodox, Jacobite, the CSI, Mar Thoma besides the various Pentecostal churches as well as the new generation prayer groups.

Each of the churches has its own protocols for Good Friday service, but for all, the mass on Good Friday is the longest of all the various masses in their religious calendar.

While in some churches, the Good Friday mass begins around 8.30 a.m. and ends around 1 p.m., in the Orthodox and Jacobite churches, it ends after 2 p.m.

The most important event on Good Friday in churches is the 'Way of the Cross' -- the 14 stations on Christ's journey to Mount Calvary from Roman procurator Pontius Pilate's palace are enacted with the laity moving to each station, singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial, and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

The second significant ritual that happens in all churches is the customary ritual of drinking 'choruka' (a concoction of bitter gourd juice and vinegar) by all.

When the Good Friday mass reaches its last lap, the priest pours out a spoonful of 'choruka' into the mouth of every person who has come for the mass.

This symbolises the cry that the crucified Jesus made just before he died, and how some onlookers took a piece of cloth, dipped it in cheap wine, put it on a piece of stick, lifted it to his mouth, and tried to make him drink.

Saturday, however, is a quiet day with churches having a modest service, but on Sunday - the Easter Sunday, it is different again as it is a time for celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In many churches, the Easter service ends with the sunrise and then begins the feast, as many devout Christians, who turn vegetarian for Lent, go back to eating non-vegetarian dishes.