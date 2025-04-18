403
Celebrate Easter Magic At Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel invites families to celebrate the joy of Easter with an afternoon of eggs-tra special activities for the little ones on Sunday, April 20th, 2025, at 4:00 PM in the hotel's scenic Main Garden.
Surrounded by the elegance of the hotel's beachfront setting and the charm of spring, the Easter celebration promises a delightful mix of engaging entertainment and memorable moments. Young guests can look forward to a cheerful Easter egg hunt, interactive games, and a range of creative arts and crafts stations – all thoughtfully designed to ignite imagination and spread laughter. Parents can relax and enjoy the ambiance while little ones explore and play in a safe, family-friendly environment. We're delighted to bring families together for an Easter celebration filled with joy, laughter, and community spirit,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel .“Our goal is to create meaningful experiences that reflect the warmth and hospitality Bahi Ajman Palace is known for, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to a day of festive fun.” In the spirit of community and celebration, the Easter activities are complimentary for in-house guests. A limited number of spots are available for external visitors who reserve in advance, ensuring an intimate and enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees. Celebrate the elegance of the season at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel – where timeless moments and refined celebrations come to life.
