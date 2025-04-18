Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Bread Factory In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sumy rescuers showed their efforts to respond to the aftermath of this morning's Russian strike on a bakery in the city.

The State Emergency Service (SES) of the Sumy region shared this information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"SES units promptly arrived at the scene. During emergency rescue operations, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased from the rubble, while another person was injured,” the statement says.

Russian missile strike onleaves over 60 injured, one dead

SES specialists also inspected the area for additional damage and potential hazardous residues.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces targeted the bread factory at dawn on April 18 using three Geran-2 drones, killing one person and injuring another.