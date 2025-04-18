Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Bread Factory In Sumy
The State Emergency Service (SES) of the Sumy region shared this information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"SES units promptly arrived at the scene. During emergency rescue operations, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased from the rubble, while another person was injured,” the statement says.Read also: Russian missile strike on Kharkiv leaves over 60 injured, one dead
SES specialists also inspected the area for additional damage and potential hazardous residues.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces targeted the bread factory at dawn on April 18 using three Geran-2 drones, killing one person and injuring another.
