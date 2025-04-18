Awqaf Ministry Reveals 'Al Muhaddith Al Saghir' Competition Winners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, has announced the winners of 11th 'Al Muhaddith Al Saghir' competition.

The organising committee of the competition revealed that 37 participants in the public competition won the competition shields, including 20 male students and 17 female students.

The winners are scheduled to be honoured on Sunday and Monday. The organizing committee of the competition has allocated valuable cash prizes, supported by the Endowment Fund for the Service of the Qur'an and Sunnah, affiliated with the General Directorate of Endowments.

The two-day celebration will witness the honouring of 228 male and female students who achieved distinction at the fifth level (Elite 1), nine male and female students who achieved distinction at the sixth level, 22 male and female students from the Auditory Education Complex, and 10 students from the Al Noor Center for the Blind. The results can be viewed through the following link:

Cash prizes are also awarded to the top-ranked winners across all eight levels of the competition. Prizes range from QR200 to QR2,500, depending on the level and degree of excellence, in the student and parent categories. Prizes for students who receive shields range from QR4,000 to QR6,000 Qatari.

The 'Al Muhaddith Al Saghir' competitions complement the Quran competitions held across Qatar. They are the result of collaboration between the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, the General Directorate of Endowments, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, Umm Al-Qura Primary School for Boys, and Al-Iman Secondary School for Girls.