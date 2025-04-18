Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Turkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi yesterday held a virtual meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye H E Burhanettin Duran.

They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, based on the existing strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries.

They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the latest developments in the Sahel and Horn of Africa.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries to contribute to supporting security and stability efforts in Africa.

H E Al Khulaifi discussed in a phone call yesterday with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan H E Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the developments in Afghanistan.

They discussed regional and international efforts in support of stability and development in Afghanistan.

H E Al Khulaifi reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the fraternal Afghan people and all efforts aimed at achieving security and peace in Afghanistan.