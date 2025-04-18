Amir's Russia Visit Receiving Great Appreciation: Qatar's Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani stressed that Russia attaches great importance to the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Moscow, pointing to the high regard in which His Highness is held by both senior officials and citizens of Russia.

The Ambassador said that they have sensed the respect and appreciation for H H the Amir in Russia and the growing interest in the State of Qatar, through meetings and engagements with various officials at different levels, as well as with representatives from academic, intellectual, cultural circles, and citizens who participate in a range of events organised by the Qatari Embassy.

He noted that the increasing interest in the State of Qatar among various Russian circles is clearly reflected in numerous media reports highlighting the country's achievements such as the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and its significant humanitarian role at both the regional and international levels, which includes Qatar's efforts to reunite children affected by the conflict in Ukraine with their families.

He stressed that the Russian side values Qatar's commitment to restoring stability, security, and peace to the Middle East, as well as its mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza not to mention its positive role in relation to the situation in Afghanistan.

Regarding the issues to be discussed at the summit, Ambassador said that the talks will focus on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

He praised the strong and historic friendship between Qatar and Russia, affirming that in recent years it has witnessed significant development in several areas, including trade and investment, sports, humanitarian cooperation, and ongoing political coordination on a number of regional and international matters.

Regarding the most important activities that the two countries can undertake to enhance closeness between the two peoples, in light of the growing relations between Doha and Moscow, the Ambassador noted that, at this stage, the visa exemption between the two countries has contributed to increasing the flow of tourism from Qatar to the Russian Federation and vice versa, which helped promote mutual understanding and closeness between the two peoples.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani said that there is great potential in the fields of economy and trade, pointing out that both countries are working to enhance cooperation in a way that aligns with this potential and serves their mutual interests.

On Qatar-Russia cooperation in the gas sector, as both are members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), headquartered in Doha, he said that the two countries have extensive collaboration in this field and are working to strengthen it in order to achieve stability in the global gas market.

He mentioned that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are collaborating on projects valued at around $1bn, and that larger-scale projects are currently under consideration for the near future.