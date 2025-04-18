Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,530 In Past Day
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,662 (+8) Russian tanks, 22,257 (+40) armored fighting vehicles, 26,530 (+88) artillery systems, 1,367 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,136 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,145 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,065 (+140) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 44,954 (+312) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,858 (+51) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
