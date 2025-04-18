Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Takes Part In Inaugural Meeting Of 'Solidarity With Palestine'


2025-04-18 02:12:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim along a group of Shura members yesterday arrived in Istanbul to participate in a meeting on Palestine.

The Shura Council will participate with a delegation headed by Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim in the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, slated for today in Istanbul.

The founding of this parliamentary group comes at the initiative of the Turkish National Assembly with the aim of strengthening joint parliamentary action, and coordinating international positions in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

MENAFN18042025000063011010ID1109444883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search