Qatar Takes Part In Inaugural Meeting Of 'Solidarity With Palestine'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim along a group of Shura members yesterday arrived in Istanbul to participate in a meeting on Palestine.

The Shura Council will participate with a delegation headed by Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim in the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, slated for today in Istanbul.

The founding of this parliamentary group comes at the initiative of the Turkish National Assembly with the aim of strengthening joint parliamentary action, and coordinating international positions in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.