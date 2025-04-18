Missile Strike In Dnipro Damages Fitness Center, Hotel, Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Dnipro has caused damage to a fitness center, a hotel, and an office building.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions were heard in the Dnipro district this morning. As a result of the missile strike, a fitness center, a hotel, and an office in Dnipro were damaged," Lysak wrote.

He added that in the town of Pidhorodne, dry grass caught fire, and private homes and greenhouses were damaged. In the Novooleksandrivka community, a fire broke out in an outbuilding. The blaze was extinguished, and no one was hurt.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy used kamikaze drones and shelled the area with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. Nikopol, as well as the Myrove and Marhanets communities, came under fire. An apartment block, a private house, a vehicle, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, an FPV drone strike ignited dry grass.

The Synelnykove district was also hit, particularly the Slovianka community. A non-operational building and a car caught fire. A lyceum, a kindergarten, about 30 private homes, and several vehicles were damaged.

Air defense forces were active across the Dnipropetrovsk region, shooting down three drones and three missiles.

Several explosions were heard in Dnipro early this morning.