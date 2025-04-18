Epic Victory Cricket League To Begin Inaugural Season In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Epic Victory Cricket League, a franchise based T20 tournament is set to launch with its first edition of the tournament starting in the month of September.
Launched in Srinagar, on Thursday by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, the league will include an equal balance of local Indian players with international stars and ex-Ranji cricketers from J&K. The franchise-based tournament, will feature a pool of over 200 players, which will get decided after a month and a half of trials across 20 cities.
“Epic Victory Cricket League is looking forward to bringing cricket to Kashmir once again and showcase the talent that this beautiful and we are very excited to also be playing in Jammu and Kashmir for the inaugural season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action. I urge all the cricketers to register and join the EVCL for the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Pathan.
Registrations will begin in the coming week on the official EVCL online portal for the trials held across 20 cities for a duration of 45 days. The trials kick off in Srinagar on June 15 and will conclude in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, on July 31. Male cricketers from the ages of 17 to 39 are eligible for these trials, which will be held under the watchful eyes of a selection committee consisting of selectors from the state cricketing associations and the apex council of the EVCL.
“This isn't just about another competition. It's about providing a stage to the people who have missed the opportunity for many reasons and showcasing the incredible depth of cricket talent in India,” said Vikas Dhaka, League Owner, Epic Victory Cricket League.
The league is set to broadcast on one of the leading OTT platform with coverage in over 7 languages that will include English, Hindi and in a first of its kind, Kashmiri and Dogra to include the vast population of the region.
Complete Trials Details:
Srinagar: 15/06/2025
Jammu: 20/06/2025
Gorakhpur: 27/06/2025
Varanasi: 29/06/2025
Prayagraj: 1/07/2025
Ayodhya: 3/07/2025
Lucknow: 5/07/2025
Azamgarh: 7/07/2025
Kanpur: 9/07/2025
Bareily: 11/07/2025
Moradabad: 13/07/2025
Aligarh: 15/07/2025
Agra: 17/07/2025
Ghaziabad: 19/07/2025
Meerut: 21/07/2025
Bijnor: 23/07/2025
Saharanpur: 25/07/2025
Shamli: 27/07/2025
Muzaffarnagar: 29/07/2025
Baraut: 31/07/2025
|
