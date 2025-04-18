PDP Formed Open Alliance, Unlike NC's Secret Deals: Waheed Para

Representing Pulwama constituency in the Assembly, Para strongly criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for skipping the last three days of the legislative session, during which the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was scheduled for discussion.

Para alleged that Omar Abdullah chose to visit the Tulip Garden instead of attending the Assembly and speaking on an issue that deeply concerns the Muslim community.“He is ashamed of calling himself a Muslim. Let him not pass the resolution, but with 60 Muslim MLAs in the House, including three from PDP, we expected his presence,” Para said.

Addressing criticism over PDP's alliance with BJP, Para clarified that the coalition was formed with a transparent goal of ending atrocities, detentions, and administrative oppression.“We forged the alliance openly. There was no deal behind closed doors on August 5. In 2002, we opened channels on both sides of Kashmir; in 2014, we facilitated an all-party delegation to meet Geelani Sahab,” he said.

He highlighted that under PDP rule, amnesty was granted to 12,000 stone pelters, a dialogue-based resolution was proposed, and Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that the Kashmir issue could be solved through dialogue.“Despite NC having 50 MLAs, they never took such steps,” Para remarked.

He accused NC of making covert deals throughout history.“Afzal Guru's execution was a secret deal. Shinde himself revealed that Omar Abdullah suggested hanging Guru during Chilla-e-Kalan so people wouldn't protest. Such deals were also made during Maqbool Bhat's execution and the 1953 Delhi Agreement,” Para asserted.

He emphasized that PDP, even with only 13 MLAs, achieved more than Hurriyat in 70 years. On the recent statements by former RAW chief A. S. Dulat, Para said,“They forced him to revise his remarks, but the book can't be rewritten. The truth about how our blood was sold must be spread.”

Para reiterated that whether under an elected government or Governor's rule, repression continues.“People are suffering under both regimes. If the CM remains silent over these serious issues, should we fear for his chair and not speak up?” he questioned.

He also expressed concern that the region's culture, language, and religion are under threat, urging the Chief Minister to clarify his stand.

