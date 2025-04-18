Thailand Emerges As New Trap For Youth Lured By Fake Job Offers

Multiple families said that many job consultancies in Kashmir valley are exploiting the desperation of young people, offering them false promises of employment abroad, only for them to end up working in scam operations with no pay.

A Baramulla family disclosed the troubling account of their relative, who was assured a legitimate job opportunity in Thailand by an agent.

However, upon arrival, he found himself trapped, forced to work in a scam operation without receiving any salary.“He was told he would earn well, but now he is stuck, and no one is helping him,” the family member said, as per news agency KNO.

“Not only are our son, but many other youths being lured there with promises of good jobs. They are treated poorly, with no salary, forced into scam operations, and their passports seized,” they said.

Similarly, another family from Srinagar said their son was lured by an agent with promises of a good job in Thailand, but now, like others, he is caught in a similar trap, unable to leave or earn. The duo families have urged the government and police for intervention.

They urged the police to launch a crackdown on these consultancy companies, which they claim are exploiting young people and sending them abroad with false promises.

“We want action to be taken against these agents who are ruining the lives of our children. It is time the government and police step in,” another family member said.

Earlier, it was highlighted how hundreds of youth from the Kashmir Valley were earlier scammed on the pretext of jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Many of them are still stuck in the country, having worked for months without receiving any salary.

A preliminary survey found that around hundreds Kashmir youth are trapped in exploitative conditions across Gulf countries.

Over 75% earn just 1,100 Saudi Riyals (Rs 25,000) monthly, far less than promised. Also, 55% report not receiving any salary in the first three months, leaving them in financial distress with restrictive contracts.

The authorities have yet to take meaningful action against the recruitment agencies responsible for these fraudulent schemes.

In addition to Thailand and Saudi Arabia, some agents and consultants have been sending youth to Gulf countries with the promise of jobs, only for them to face exploitation.

Many workers end up with low salaries, while some are given tourist visas for just two months, after which they are forced to exit the country, despite having spent large amounts of money to get there.

Recently, a viral video featured two youth from Bandipora, who accused a consultant from Baramulla and another from Srinagar of fraud.

They explained that they were promised good jobs in Saudi Arabia with a good salary, but they found themselves in difficult situations without the pay they were promised.

“We were told we would get good jobs, but now we have nothing,” one of the youth said in the video.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now