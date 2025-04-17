Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

2025-04-17 11:00:23

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary conveyed to his Russian counterpart the same message the U.S. team communicated to the Ukrainian delegation and our European allies in Paris: President Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace. The encouraging reception in Paris to the U.S. framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement.

MENAFN17042025004514009831ID1109444518

