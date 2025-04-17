DUPLEXITY Set To Make A Splash With New Single 'Waveless Tide'

Waveless Tide - Photo by Teren Oddo

DUPLEXITY Dives into New Horizons with their Latest Single "Waveless Tide" – Release Set for April 18th, 2025, with Live Performance at LAUNCH Music Festival!

- Franklin D. RooseveltLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The dynamic teen sibling duo, DUPLEXITY , is thrilled to announce the release of their much-anticipated single, "Waveless Tide ." Following their standout performance on the Rolling Stone stage at SXSW and receiving rave reviews by the magazine. For weeks the duo has been energizing fans with teasers of this track, which is poised to redefine their sound and presence in the music industry."Waveless Tide" is the result of a year-long creative journey for siblings Luke Judy and Savannah Judy, who have passionately dedicated themselves to crafting a unique musical identity.“We've been focused on defining our sound and establishing our mark in the music scene,” they explain.“We believe 'Waveless Tide' perfectly showcases our hard work by blending elements from our favorite genres into something truly original.”Working under the mentorship of renowned producer & songwriter Trey Bruce, DUPLEXITY has refined their sound to create a genre-bending single that showcases the duo's individual voices while maintaining their natural harmony. "Waveless Tide" is an upbeat anthem that captures the essence of pursuing one's passion in the face of fear and adversity. It speaks to the daily struggles of choosing this journey, likening it to riding a fluid, waveless tide where one must continually create their own momentum amidst challenges to succeed.The single will be featured as the second release from a forthcoming collection of four tracks recorded live with an all-star band at The Sound Emporium in Nashville,TN. Fans can look forward to the signature guitar riffs, powerful pop-rock vocals, and unexpected hints of hip-hop that characterize DUPLEXITY's evolving sound.To celebrate the launch of "Waveless Tide," DUPLEXITY will perform live at the LAUNCH Music Festival in Lancaster, PA on April 17th & 18th. Their captivating stage presence and undeniable talent are sure to enthrall audiences as they continue to tour the East Coast through the summer, connecting with fans and sharing their inspiring new music.About DUPLEXITY:DUPLEXITY is an up-and-coming musical duo from Los Angeles, consisting of sibling artists Luke Judy and Savannah Judy. Known for their infectious energy and unique blend of genres, the duo has captured attention with their powerful vocals and original sound. In 2024 hey were crowned“America's Next Top Hitmaker” by Rolling Stone and are planning to live up to their title by releasing multiple singles in 2025, DUPLEXITY is on the rise and proving that they are ready to make waves in the music industry! Stream 'Waveless Tide' and all of DUPLEXITY's original music on Spotify and all streaming platforms.

LIVE -Sneak peak of "Waveless Tide" at Rolling Stone Future Of Music SXSW Austin, TX 2025

