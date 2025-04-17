Oman Announces Second Round Of US-Iran Talks To Be Held In Rome

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman announced on Thursday that the Italian capital, Rome, will host the second round of talks between Iran and the United States on Saturday, with Omani mediation.



A spokesperson for the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the discussions aim to make further progress toward reaching a fair, binding, and sustainable agreement.



Oman expressed its welcome in facilitating this meeting and its role as a mediator, with Rome chosen as the venue for the second round due to logistical reasons.

The Sultanate also extended its gratitude to the Italian government for its valuable support in the preparations for this important meeting.

