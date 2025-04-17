Yemen's Houthis Launched 59 Attacks Against Israel, US Warships Since Mid-March

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, April 18 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has said his group had launched 26 attacks against Israel and 33 strikes on the US aircraft carrier and warships in the Red Sea since March 15.

In a televised speech aired by the group's al-Masirah TV on Thursday, the Houthi leader said the attacks on Israel were carried out using "30 ballistic missiles and drones," while those targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorts involved "122 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones".

However, the Israeli military has reportedly intercepted many of the Houthi projectiles before they reached targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US Central Command dismissed the Houthi claims of daily attacks on the US aircraft carrier as "outlandish" in a post on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the Houthi leader noted that the US military had conducted more than 900 airstrikes against his group's positions across northern Yemen during the past 30 days.

Tensions between the Houthi group and the US military have escalated since Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on March 15 to deter the group from attacking Israel and US warships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, said their attacks aim to press US-backed Israel to stop the offensive against the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported last Saturday that a Yemeni drone was intercepted near the Dead Sea within the Jordanian airspace before it could reach Israel.

The Jordanian army confirmed later last week that an unidentified drone entered Jordanian airspace and crashed in the Ma'in area of Madaba governorate, near the Dead Sea, and no casualties were reported.

Even since Israel renewed its intensive strikes in March across the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have been launching frequent attacks against Israeli and US targets.

Earlier last week, the Houthi military spokesperson claimed fresh attacks against the US aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, and other US warships in the northern Red Sea.

On March 15, the US military resumed airstrikes against Houthi targets to deter the group from launching attacks against Israel and US warships in the Red Sea.