Top Ceos Achieve 4X Profit Growth With CEO Coaching International

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clients engaged with CEO Coaching International for at least two years reported an average revenue CAGR of, nearlythe U.S. average of 9.97%, and an average EBITDA CAGR of, more thanthe national benchmark of 9.08%, according to January 2025 data from NYU Stern School of Business.

"These CEOs didn't just ride out the storm-they rose above it," said Mark Moses , Founding Partner and Executive Chairman of CEO Coaching International. "This is what happens when leaders take ownership, stay accountable, and get coached by people who've built real companies. That's how you Make BIG Happen."

CEO Coaching International partners with over 500 companies worldwide -from ambitious startups to billion-dollar powerhouses-representing more than $67 billion in annual revenue , $6.8 billion in EBITDA , and over 100,000 employees . The firm has guided 86 successful client exits valued at over $21 billion .

What sets CEO Coaching International apart is a proven, performance-driven methodology detailed in the Wall Street Journal bestselling book, Making BIG Happen , and delivered by a team of 65 seasoned coaches . Each coach is a former CEO, President, or Founder who has scaled and led companies across a wide range of industries, some exceeding $10 billion in enterprise value.

The 2025 Make BIG Happen Summit: A Launchpad for Bold Leaders

Next week, many of these high-performing CEOs will gather in Miami Beach for the Make BIG Happen Summit , the firm's annual invite-only event for leaders committed to transformational growth.

This isn't just a business conference. It's a launchpad where bold vision meets actionable strategy and breakthrough ideas turn into results. With limited seating and a highly curated agenda, the Summit is designed to accelerate clarity, confidence, and execution for top CEOs.

This year's speaker lineup includes:



Jim Collins , legendary author of Good to Great Deepak Malhotra and Boris Groysberg , top professors from Harvard Business School

Attendees will dive into focused breakout tracks tailored to key growth drivers:



AI-Powered Annual Planning

Growth Strategy

Longevity & Peak Performance

Company Valuation Building AI Implementation for Competitive Edge

Each session is designed to provide immediate, high-impact takeaways to fuel bold execution.

Final Seats Available – Apply Now

Very few seats remain. CEOs ready to step away from the noise, connect with like-minded high performers, and design a bigger, bolder future are encouraged to secure their spot before registration closes.

To learn more about CEO Coaching International and schedule a complimentary coaching call , visit: ceocoachinginternational/contact

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches-former CEOs, presidents, and executives-have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the U.S. average.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternationa .

SOURCE CEO Coaching International