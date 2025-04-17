Sonic Selects Onesolution To Expand Its U.S. Manufacturing Base

OneSolution to Extend the Reach of Sonic's Tool and Storage Solutions within the Industrial and MRO Sectors

AUBURN, Ala., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced OneSolution as its lead sales representation to grow its United States customer base within manufacturing. Together, Sonic and OneSolution are poised to bring improved efficiency to all types of manufacturing, industrial, and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) environments in support of 5S lean manufacturing principles.

For more than 10 years Sonic has delivered premium hand tools, storage solutions, and efficiencies to automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, primarily through direct sales. Following the strategic acquisition earlier this year of Sonic USA by its global parent organization based in the Netherlands, Sonic Group, Sonic is now building a more robust and diverse distribution network to further strengthen its fast-growing market position.

"We are thrilled to partner with OneSolution to turbo charge our manufacturing-focused sales across all fifty states and territories of the U.S.," said Colby McConnell, co-founder and CEO Sonic USA. "OneSolution brings a proven track record of success along with a robust network of industrial and MRO sales professionals who will provide manufacturing facilities with greater access to Sonic's lifetime-guaranteed toolsets and innovative storage solutions that help to improve asset management and reduce lost tools."

Efficiency and quality control are essential in high-stakes manufacturing, and the Sonic Foam System (SFS) supports 5S lean manufacturing principles by helping to ensure an organized workspace. The SFS enhances asset management and offers real-time visibility of each tool's location, which is critical for manufacturing and industrial teams sharing toolboxes.

Founded in 2015, Sonic has established itself as a trusted hand tool provider, serving diverse industries from automotive repair to manufacturing and aviation maintenance. The company's commitment to quality and innovation, including its lifetime warranty on all tools, has driven consistent growth and customer loyalty throughout the decade.

OneSolution, based in Alpharetta, Ga., is the nation's largest contracted sales and marketing company, partnering with manufacturers, which now includes Sonic, within the Industrial/MRO sector. They specialize in providing solutions nationwide for worker and facility safety, production, and facility maintenance.

For more information about Sonic, please visit .

To become a distribution partner for Sonic, please contact [email protected] .

About Sonic

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

SOURCE Sonic Tools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED