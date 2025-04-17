Ukraine, U.S. May Sign Memorandum On Minerals Deal Today Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent on minearls agreement on Thursday.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing on April 17, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A few days ago, the American side suggested we take another step - that is, a memorandum of intent. And we have positive intentions. So, the memorandum could be signed online today. Our side said: 'Okay.' As I understand it, the Deputy Prime Minister is now working on the text. This memorandum is an important first step. So why shouldn't both countries agree to it?" Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized that technical meetings with the U.S. had been held in various formats - both online and offline.

"The technical meeting was indeed productive and positive. I think that's a good sign. The teams were also working yesterday and today. Our Deputy Prime Minister is working with the team of [U.S. Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent," he added.

According to Zelensky, the two sides have begun working on a more comprehensive agreement, which will need to go through parliamentary review and legal procedures.

"And the legal experts must make sure that it's a success for both countries. That's why the meeting was positive. We see that both sides are moving toward each other," he stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated on Thursday that a Ukrainian technical working group will travel to the United States this week to negotiate the minerals agreement. He added that Kyiv is continuing to search for "the best solution."

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine has received a first draft of the agreement from the United States and confirmed that the technical delegation will leave for the U.S. this week, no later than tomorrow, to hold talks with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's working group regarding the technical terms of the minerals agreement.