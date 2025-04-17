Brazil's Adoption Of Electronic Air Waybill A Milestone For Modernization

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed Brazil's adoption of the electronic air waybill (eAWB) as a milestone in the sector's modernization, driving greater operational efficiency and cost reduction. Brazil is the first country in the Americas to waive the requirement for a physical air waybill, giving a major boost to digitalization efforts.

'The eAWB is a key enabler of much-needed modernization of air cargo processes. As the first adopter of eAWB in the Americas, Brazil is enhancing its competitiveness as major air cargo player. The success of our work with airlines and the Brazilian authorities is an example for others in the region, and around the world, to follow,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA Global Head of Cargo.

'Brazil's decision to fully adopt digital air cargo documentation is a watershed for the sector. By eliminating unnecessary paperwork, we are enabling greater efficiency, reducing costs and ensuring a more sustainable future for air cargo operations,' said Srgio Garcia da Silva Alencar, Tax Auditor and head of Customs Operational Coordination at the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service.

IATA, avianca cargo, LATAM Cargo, the Brazilian authorities and other stakeholders worked together on a trial program between December 2024 and January 2025 that saw 126 shipments use an eAWB at eight Brazilian airports. No shipment required a physical document, demonstrating the viability of a fully digitized logistics supply chain.

The transition to eAWB brings benefits such as:



Faster cargo processing with shortened clearance times

Reduced administrative costs

Fewer manual errors and increased process reliability Greater traceability and transparency

A more competitive air cargo sector will bring economic and social benefits to Brazil. According to the latest IATA Value of Aviation Report, Brazilian airports handled more than 1.4 million tons of cargo in 2023, making the country the 17th largest air cargo market in the world. With this progress, Brazil is reaffirming its commitment to a more efficient, safe and sustainable future for cargo transportation. Aviation, including passenger operations, supports 2.1% of Brazil's GDP and 1.9 million jobs.