MP Ordnance Factory Received Threat E-Mails, Search Continues

Bhopal, April 17 (IANS) The Ordnance Factory Itarsi, district Narmadapuram, in Madhya Pradesh, received threatening emails, warning of an explosion at the facility on Thursday.

As soon as the authorities were informed, a bomb disposal squad and a police team rushed to the location to investigate.

Senior police officers confirmed the threats and began search operations immediately.

An official disclosed that the emails were received through the factory's official accounts. The police conducted an extensive search of the premises, but have planned further searches on Friday to ensure safety.

Senior police officials were actively involved in the operations. Sanjeev Pawar, in charge of the Pathrota police station, stated,“We have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The search will continue tomorrow, and we are investigating the origin of the emails.”

In light of the situation, strict security measures have been implemented at the factory. A police team remains on-site to monitor the area closely. Authorities are tracing the email's source, though the sender and the exact content of the message are yet to be identified.

“It cannot be revealed at this stage,” commented one official.

Given the gravity of the threat, senior officers assured that investigations are proceeding rapidly. Security within the factory has been significantly bolstered to prevent any untoward incidents.

The factory, established as part of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in 1979, was one of several facilities aimed at meeting India's defence equipment needs.

The legacy of Indian Ordnance Factories stretches back to the 18th century when gunpowder factories were set up in Ishapore near Kolkata by the British East India Company. These facilities evolved into India's first Ordnance Factories in Cossipore, Kolkata.

During World War II, Ordnance Factories like the one in Itarsi were pivotal in supplying the Allied Forces. A major shift occurred in 2021 when the OFB was dissolved, and the factories were corporatised, introducing a new era in their management and operations.