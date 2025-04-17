Serial Cables Launches New Gen 6 MCIO Cables And Design Kits

New Gen 6 MCIO Cables

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serial Cables, a leading provider of high-performance connectivity solutions, expands its extensive array of Gen 6 connectivity products with new Gen 6 x8 MCIO and dual x4 MCIO and design kits.

Serial Cables enables its Gen 6 MCIO (Miniature Computer Input/Output) cables to be specifically engineered to support escalating demands in data center connectivity, offering:

. A complete line of Gen 6 x8 MCIO and dual x4 MCIO cables

. Superior signal integrity ensuring high-speed, reliable data transmission.

. Full compliance with stringent industry standards.

. Gen 6 host interface boards developed with the Broadcom PCIe PEX90144 switch chip

“Being chosen as a Broadcom connectivity supplier validates our commitment to fulfilling our customers' needs promptly and effectively,” said Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.“Our ability to design and deliver these cutting-edge products while maintaining short lead times sets us apart in the industry. This agility and customer-focused innovation extends beyond cables to our advanced host card technology.”

“Serial Cables worked closely with Broadcom to deliver an essential component for our PCIe Gen 6 silicon validation that meets our rigorous demands,” said Stu Nuffer, IC Validation director, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom.“Its agility and accuracy in providing the right cable solutions are critical to our PCIe Gen 6 chip validation and overall project timeline.”

Serial Cables' advanced host cards allow developers to seamlessly bridge existing Gen5 server infrastructure into fully compatible Gen 6 environments, facilitating immediate, efficient, and accurate testing at Gen 6 speeds.

The Serial Cables host card is the only solution in the market that allows developers to test Gen 6 endpoints and switches effectively even before widespread availability of Gen 6 host chipsets from leading manufacturers like Intel or AMD. By offering full access to the SDB port for debugging and for access to the Broadcom PCIe Embedded Analyzer technology, Serial Cables board allow PCIe developers to set up, capture, decode, and view PCIe trace data captured on-chip for in depth debugging on the switch chip itself.

Serial Cables adapters such as the x8 slot – x8 E3 vertical Gen 6 adapter , x8 slot – x8 E3 vertical Gen 6 adapter with Quarch PAM mezzanine , and Gen 6 x16 to 4 x8 MCIO adapter, allow customers who are creating Gen 6 PCIe endpoint products such as SSDs or other high-speed devices to optimize their testing processes by easily connecting these devices to the new Broadcom PEX9000 PCIe Gen 6 host cards, accelerating product development timelines significantly.

“Our x8 slot to x8 E3 vertical Gen 6 adapter becomes especially important right after the release of our new Gen 6 host card.” explained Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.“This is because our customers-who create advanced Gen 6-based devices, such as ultra-fast storage drives (NVMe) or other high-speed PCIe-connected equipment-primarily build these devices using either the AIC (Add-In Card) or E3 form factors. Our adapter enables these customers to easily connect their Gen 6 devices directly into our new Gen 6 host card to start accurate testing, validation, and development, even before Gen 6 technology becomes common in the wider market.”

For additional details about Serial Cables' Gen 6 MCIO cables and full range of connectivity solutions, visit: .

