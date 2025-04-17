Mubadala Joins Global Consortium In $14.5 Billion Nord Anglia Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company has acquired a minority stake in Nord Anglia Education, a UK-based international private school operator, as part of a $14.5 billion deal led by Swedish private equity firm EQT. The transaction, completed in March 2025, marks a significant move in the global education sector, with Mubadala joining a consortium that includes Neuberger Berman Private Markets, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board , Corporación Financiera Alba, and Dubai Holding.

Nord Anglia operates over 80 schools across 33 countries, educating more than 90,000 students aged 2 to 18. The company has expanded significantly under EQT's ownership since 2008, growing from six schools to its current global footprint. EQT will continue to hold a controlling stake through its BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, while CPP Investments has reinvested a portion of its stake.

