Italian In Switzerland Accused Of Being Calabrian Mafia Henchman

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has charged an Italian resident of the Anello-Fruci 'Ndrangheta clan in the canton of Aargau. The 58-year-old is accused of supporting the Calabrian mafia in Switzerland and serving as its contact person. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 14:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Between 2001 and 2020, he is alleged to have worked in Switzerland to promote the interests of the criminal organisation, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland announced on Wednesday. The accused is also alleged to have committed a number of criminal offences. These include importing, acquiring and storing counterfeit money, receiving stolen goods, offences against the Federal Act on Weapons and the Narcotics Act.

Extensive and in-depth investigations by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) made it possible to establish the presence of the internationally active criminal organisation from the Italian region of Calabria, known as the 'Ndrangheta, in Switzerland, the statement continued.

