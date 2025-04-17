403
Severe Medicine Shortage In Gaza Poses Serious Threat To Patients
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed Wednesday that the severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies in the Gaza Strip poses a serious threat to the lives of patients.
The UN agency explained in a statement that the entire healthcare system in Gaza has been under attack since the beginning of the aggression, calling for the lifting of the ongoing blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza and a renewal of the ceasefire.
In a related context, Doctors Without Borders said in a report published today that the Gaza Strip has become a mass grave for Palestinians and those who help them.
The organization added that the deliberate blocking of essential aid is once again systematically destroying the lives of Palestinians, calling for the immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza, the protection of the lives of Palestinians and humanitarian and medical workers, and the restoration and maintenance of the ceasefire.
