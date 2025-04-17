Amir, Russian President Discuss Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Russian Federation HE Vladimir Putin discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries across various fields.



HH the Amir and HE the President of the Russian Federation also discussed supporting cooperation and investment in several vital sectors and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly in the areas of energy, investment, culture, and health. They also discussed key regional and international issues of common concern, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria.

This came during the meeting held at the Kremlin on Thursday between HH the Amir and HE the President of the Russian Federation. HE the President began by welcoming HH the Amir, noting the development of relations between the two countries. He praised HH the Amir's visit and what it embodies of the depth of friendship and cooperation between them, describing Qatar as one of Russia's most important partners in the Middle East.

Amir, Russian President witness signing of agreements, MoUs

His Excellency also expressed his aspiration to develop these relations to include all areas of partnership, to achieve the aspirations and interests of the two friendly peoples.

His Excellency said that the two countries' views are convergent regarding issues in the Arab region, particularly Syria, the Palestinian issue, and the need to adhere to United Nations resolutions to enable the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.

His Excellency said that the two countries' views are convergent regarding issues in the Arab region, particularly Syria, the Palestinian issue, and the need to adhere to United Nations resolutions to enable the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the President of the Russian Federation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, voicing his hope that today's talks would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries to broader horizons.



His Highness also stressed the two countries' agreement on many visions calling for resolving regional and global crises through dialogue and peaceful means.



HH the Amir reiterated the importance of realizing the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among which is the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, halting the ongoing killing, and protecting innocent civilians in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; Minister of Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani; and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sergey Lavrov; First Deputy Prime Minister HE Denis Manturov; Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Affairs HE Yuri Ushakov; Minister of Sports HE Mikhail Degtyarev; Minister of Health HE Mikhail Murashko; and Minister of Finance HE Anton Siluanov.

The meeting was also attended by President of the Chechen Republic HE Ramzan Kadyrov, and President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov.

HH the Amir and HE the Russian President held a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

HE the President of the Russian Federation hosted a luncheon in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation on this occasion.