Amir, Russian President Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HE President Vladimir Putin of the friendly Russian Federation, witnessed today in Moscow the exchange of an agreement and several memorandums of understanding between the two countries at the Kremlin Palace.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Public Financial Management, a Cooperation Agreement in the fields of Healthcare, Medical Education, and Medical Sciences, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Qatar Investment Authority and the Russian Direct Investment Fund to explore joint cooperation opportunities, and a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of Culture and Sports.

The exchange ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

From the Russian side, a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials were also present.