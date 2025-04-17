Thrive Dental & Orthodontics Opens Newest Location In North Dallas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a focus on serenity, beauty and joy, Thrive Dental has been elevating the entire experience of dental care since first opening their doors. The new Forest Lane facility reflects those values everywhere you look, from the welcoming reception area and warm staff to the leading-edge technology and modern treatment rooms.

"We are thrilled to open our new office on Forest Lane and bring our brand of dental care to the wonderful community here," said Dr. Nathan Coughlin, the lead dentist and founder of Thrive Dental and Orthodontics . "Our goal is not only to improve smiles but to ensure that every patient feels comfortable, valued, and informed throughout their time with us."

At last week's grand opening, visitors were treated to an open house with guided tours and consultations with the Forest Lane team. Today, the doors are officially open and new patients are being accepted. Area residents are encouraged to explore the website , call, or drop by 6031 Forest Lane to inquire about their full suite of services.

From routine check-ups and cleanings to advanced orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry, Thrive Dental is ready to serve North Dallas. Families can expect convenient hours, easy scheduling, and a friendly team dedicated to making every visit as stress-free as possible.

Exceptional, Affordable Dental and Orthodontic Care

Thrive Dental and Orthodontics is a leading provider of comprehensive dental and orthodontic services with a focus on creating healthy, beautiful smiles in luxury settings. Whether you're seeking routine dental care or complex cosmetic procedures, Thrive Dental is committed to helping patients achieve their goals within budget. Flexible payment plans and insurance benefits are available. Find your nearest Thrive Dental location .

