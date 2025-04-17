3 Drug Factories Discovered, 730Kg Of Hashish Seized In Paktia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Counter Narcotics Department personnel discovered three drug factories and seized 730kg of hashish in southeastern Paktia province, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Munib Zadran told Pajhwok Afghan News the three drug factories were recovered during an operation by counter narcotics department personnel in different areas of Ahmadkhil district.

Zadran said cannabis and hashish processing equipment were also seized from these factories.

According to him, , no one has been detained, but security forces are investigating the case.

A few days ago, security forces seized 503 kilograms of hashish in the Zargul area of Ahmadabad district.

hz/ma