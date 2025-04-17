New Act Enacted To Curb Waqf Misuse, Claims Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 has been passed in the Parliament, aiming to address allegations of misuse of Waqf properties by a section of leaders, misuse of Section 40, land grabbing, and other corruption.

While addressing the Janajagaran Abhiyan organised by the ruling BJP here, the Chief Minister said that the loopholes of the Waqf Act 1995 severely affected the poor Muslims among the backwards groups.

As part of the country-wide campaign, the Janajagaran Abhiyan was launched to raise awareness among the Muslim community about the amended law.

“Many people have no clue about the Waqf, but when the bill came, we read it and understood it. Congress and CPI-M are trying to create confusion among the public. Whenever you do good work, they protest and create confusion. These parties did the same during the removal of Triple Talaq by PM Modi,” Saha said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always works for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas'.

“I want to assure the minority Muslim people that whatever PM Modi is doing, it is for the welfare of everyone,” Saha stated.

The Chief Minister said that the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, established the Waqf Board in 1954, and the law for the Waqf Board was enacted in 1995.

“In 2013, some powers were given to the Waqf Board, which created issues by occupying land illegally. A section of so-called leaders were doing this for their vested interests, and crores of rupees went in their favour,” he said.

Despite having such huge assets, there were no social works or development works. In the properties of the Waqf, there was a lack of transparency, and to bring transparency, this amendment bill was introduced, Saha said.

He further informed that in 2013, there were 10,381 pending cases, which have now increased to 21,618 cases, due to a lack of proper accounting and auditing of Waqf properties.

As per data from September 2024, Waqf Boards of 25 states and Union Territories, a total of 5,973 government properties have been declared as Waqf properties.

“Can you imagine how such properties can belong to Waqf? Some people are trying to create unrest over these issues. But we have been telling everyone that we will not compromise. I have asked the police to take strict action against persons who try to create unrest using Waqf,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Noting that in some places, incidents have already happened, the Chief Minister categorically said that this act is necessary, and wanted to thank PM Modi on behalf of Tripura.

This Waqf act also seeks to improve the economic and social status of Muslim women, he said, adding that digitise Waqf records to curb corruption, establish legal support centres for family disputes and inheritance rights, and strengthen cultural preservation and interfaith dialogue.

“Earlier, there was no transparency, and we are working to bring transparency into it,” he added.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP President and Rajya Sabha Member Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP state General Secretary Amit Rakshit, and state party's Minority Morcha President Billal Mia were also present at the launch of the Janajagaran Abhiyan.