Toll Brothers Announces Parkside West Now Selling In Milpitas, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILPITAS, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Parkside West , an intimate enclave of new townhome-style condos in Milpitas, California. The community offers an ideal low-maintenance lifestyle and luxury homes with an array of modern features and generous open living spaces. The model homes are currently under construction and home shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of pre-model pricing at the Toll Brothers Sales Center now open at 675 Trade Zone Blvd. in Milpitas.

Parkside West is conveniently located within walking distance to the Milpitas Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station, Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail, and a future neighborhood park, with major freeways 680, 880, and 237 only a short drive away. World-class shopping and dining at Santana Row and Valley Fair Mall, regional parks and open space, and multiple distinguished schools are all within reach.









“Parkside West offers contemporary architecture featuring several impeccably designed floor plans with personalized designer finishes and private two-car garages,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.“Parkside West's elegance is matched only by its convenience. This community is perfect for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Milpitas.”

Residents of Parkside West will benefit from the community's prime location, which offers easy access to major employers in Silicon Valley. The community is also within the Berryessa Union School District and East Side Union High School District, and close to highly rated private schools such as Stratford School and Challenger School. For those who travel frequently, the community is a short drive to San Jose Mineta International Airport and is within walking distance to the VTA Light Rail and Milpitas BART Station with service directly to Oakland International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homes within Parkside West are priced from $1.25 million. For more information on Parkside West, home shoppers are invited to call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NorCal .

